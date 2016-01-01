The world welcomes the new year!

It was a million strong crowd at Sydney Harbour to ring in the New Year, many had camped overnight to occupy their spots in order to have a better view of the New Year's Eve fireworks display.





When the clock struck 12 at midnight on Thursday, the revellers were treated to, with over seven tonnes of fireworks costing millions of dollars, one of the finest pyrotechnics.





Half a million people walked into Melbourne's central business district where nearly ten tonnes of fireworks produced magical spectacle for the crowds.





Samoa was the first country in the world to welcome 2016. As the new year stepped into New Zealand, the island nation put up its best ever fireworks in celebration.





Asia, Middle East, Europe and, finally, Americas heralded the new year with much fan fare.





However, there were security concerns looming large over these celebrations in several countries.





Security was tight at New York's Times Square, with around 6000 police officers, bomb-sniffing dogs, radiation detectors and hundreds of surveillance cameras keeping watch over the more than a million people.





Police in Germany had credible information about as many as seven Islamic State operatives preparing to attack train stations in Munich.





Belgium's capital Brussles had to cancel the fireworks display due to threat of a terror attack.





A major tragedy was averted in Dubai, where a hotel went up in flames just before the NYE fireworks were about to begin. The fire resulted in minor injuries to 60 people.





Pope Francis delivered his message after leading an end of year service. He called on the media to give more space to good news. He people need to be reminded of the good in the world.

































