There are renewed calls for Australians to have a flu shot

The latest research indicates we are not well prepared; if that happens, with only 66 percent of seniors in the over 65 age bracket getting their dose compared to 90 percent last year.





The near 24 percent decrease is a cause for concern for the age group most at risk.





The 18 and 65 age groups are also seeing a drop with 45 per cent vaccinated this year, compared to over 70 percent in 2020.





Health advocates are calling for more government messaging for migrant and Indigenous communities where vaccine rates are low.





The impacts of the 2015 swine flu pandemic are still front of mind for health professionals, including the President of the Australian Indigenous Doctors' Association - Dr Tanya Schramm





We know the death rate for our Aboriginal community was about 5.8 times higher than the general community so an influenza vaccine for our community is incredibly important, to look after and care for elders to make sure we're not seeing a repeat of that sort of incident.











