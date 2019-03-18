SBS Punjabi

'These elections are really close but Labor is determined to win': Jodi McKay

NSW state elections

Jodi McKay from Labor shares her party's agenda. Source: SBS

Published 18 March 2019 at 3:22pm, updated 18 March 2019 at 3:37pm
By MP Singh
"Labor will make public transport free for children, won’t build more toll roads, will invest further $3 billion to fix current city rail issues" says Jodi McKay, Shadow Transport Minister of NSW, in the lead up to the state elections.

Labor’s Shadow Minister for Transport Jodi McKay shared with SBS Punjabi the major issues faced by the community at large as, ‘Over development is a major issue right now. People are complaining about growing number of high rise buildings, cost of living, higher electricity bills and climate change are issues that people want the next government to address’.

Regarding issues relating to the Indian community of NSW, Ms McKay said, ‘Indian community wants quality education for their children and more community language schools. Labor will air condition all public schools, replace 1000 portable classrooms and will provide more funding for community schools’.

Jodi McKay
Jodi McKay MP from Strathfield. Source: Supplied


‘After the November 2017 change in City Rail timetable brought in by the Liberal government, the entire network has collapsed. Labor vows to review this timetable if it comes to power and will invest another $3 billion to address other current issues’.

Commenting of large promises like free travels, no more toll road and the revenue generation Ms McKay said, ‘Every single policy of Labor is costed properly and presented before the Parliamentary Budget office for auditing’.

Labor MPs Ernest Wong, Jodi McKay and Chris Minns strongly condemn the comments made by National Party Senator Barry O’Sullivan during Senate Estimate hearings.
Labor MPs Ernest Wong, Jodi McKay and Chris Minns Source: Daily Telegraph


‘The present government is spending $2 billion on already good and well maintained stadiums. Labor would prefer spending this money on infrastructure in regional areas instead’ said Jodi McKay.

NSW elections for both Lower and Upper Houses will be held on Saturday, March 23rd. Pre-polling has already started.

