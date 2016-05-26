Thinking about getting a pet? Here's what you need to know!

Where it has been proven numerous times that pets are good, in some cases, necessary for the wellbeing of humans, sometimes, not having enough information about the care involved, can lead to stressful times and a lot of expense. Assessing you needs and circumstances are essential before deciding on a pet, says Dr Jasminder Pandher. Dr Pandher is a well-known veterinary surgeon who runs his practice in Melbourne. In an interview with SBS Punjab i’s Preeti McCarthy , Dr Pandher mentioned some keys points that should be considered while selecting a pet for your family.





1. Why do you need a pet?





According to Dr Pandher, this is very critical in choosing a pet. The breed and type of your pet will depend on the reason why you want it? For example, if you are looking for a dog, do you want a guard dog? Lap dog? Or are you getting a pet just to please your kids?





Why do you need a pet? Source: Getty Images





2. What are YOUR living conditions?





Do you have a big enough yard if you want a dog?





Most dogs need regular exercise. People should consider if they will be able to take the dog out for a walk regularly or not.





3. Do you have it in you?





Having a pet is a big responsibility, says Dr Pandher. There is a lot of commitment needed from the owner’s side to keep a happy and healthy pet. The commitment is not only financial but emotional and time consuming as well. People who want to have a pet, should give a good think about their circumstances and how much are they ready to commit. This will determine what kind of pet suits them best.





Dogs for example need a lot of company, attention and exercise. If your travel a lot or little, think about who will care for them when you are not around.





Cats on the other hand, can be very independent and self-dependent.











4. Pet insurance.





Pet insurance is a must for families considering a pet. Vet visits are important and in many cases happen more often, in the first year of a pet’s life. Dr Pandher explains that dogs are boisterous and adventurous in their first few years and are more likely to end up swallowing the wrong thing or with an injury. Because vets don’t get any medicare assistance etc, a visit to a vet can be very costly if people don’t have pet insurance. For families who don’t want to take out comprehensive insurance, emergency insurance is a must.





A Pet Insurance Claim Form on a desk with Ballpoint pen. Source: Getty Images





5. Behavioural training.





Every type of pet can be an ideal pet for any type of family if given the right training, Dr Pandher says. Behavioural and obedience training is a must for every pet.





Source: Getty Images











According to Dr Jasminder Pandher, dogs, cats, rabbits and birds are the most popular pets with people. For families who don’t want the fuss of cleaning a dog’s fur or ailments, a mixed breed dog or Whippets are best. For an easy and clean pet, people should consider having a pet cat.



