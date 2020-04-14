Thinking of getting a coronavirus test? Call your GP, says Dr Vyom Sharma, as Victoria expands testing criteria

Highlights Victoria enables GPs to conduct coronavirus test or refer suspected patients to testing centres

People with no recent overseas travel history but with symptoms can also be tested now

After the test, go straight home and self-isolate till results arrive; ask for help with essential needs

Up until Tuesday, only recent overseas travellers, people they were in close contact with and frontline essential workers were considered valid cases for testing.





But on April 14, Victoria's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced that the state has decided to expand its testing criteria.





"This is, in fact, the most generous, the widest testing criteria that exists in the nation at the moment. Some other states have put in place testing criteria for some of their clinics only. In Victoria, this testing will now be available at any of our 40 public screening clinics and pop-up GP clinics," said Ms Mikakos in her media conference today.





Dr Vyom Sharma Source: qvmedical.com





Dr Vyom Sharma, a Melbourne-based GP says he has been raising his voice for expanding testing in the country, ever since people were advised by the government to remain indoors last month.





"Either call up the hotline or your local GP. Some of them can do the test while some others can't. You don't need to worry about where you'll get the test done, the GP will tell you where to go," says Dr Sharma.





He emphasises that people who get the test done should go straight home and not stop by at the shops on the way.





"They need to self-isolate at home, inside one room, till their result comes in. While in self-isolation, they should ask their friends and family or the coronavirus helpline for help with essential needs," says Dr Sharma.





He also explains which kind of suspected cases qualify for the coronavirus test.





"The GP will ask you questions to decide if you have the right symptoms or not, like fever, coughing, shortness of breath or pain in the throat. That's when you'll be told whether you need the test or not," he elaborates.





The good news, says Dr Sharma, is that as of this morning, "hundreds of thousands of more people qualify for the test".





Listen to the podcast by clicking the player inside the picture at the top.





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website. Symptoms can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





If you develop symptoms within 14 days of returning from overseas, you should call to seek medical attention.





If you don’t have symptoms but you have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, you should also call to seek medical attention.





If you believe you may need to get tested, call your doctor, don’t visit. Or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





