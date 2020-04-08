Worried about overeating, weight gain as you work from home during the coronavirus lockdown?

Highlights Make a routine even if you have to work or study from home

Avoid using dining table or kitchen bench as workspace

Choose fruit and vegetable over unhealthy snacks like chips and cookies

Many people who still have a job, are working from home these days, no thanks to the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19).





A large number of people do not have the luxury of a home office or a study. This often leads them to repurpose their dining table or kitchen bench as their workspace. This often comes with the risk of having too much food within arm’s length.





Social media and distanced social interaction by phone are buzzing with talk about people’s concern for weight gain due to overeating and a near lack of movement as “office” is now essentially, home.





Sydney-based dietitian Simran Grover suggests that creating a private workspace, even if it is a nook in your bedroom, far from the kitchen and pantry will keep off the extra kilos.





Stay away from the pantry while working from home. Source: AAP





“Don’t pick up that packet of chips or nuts from the pantry impulsively. If you must much while working, go for fruit and vegetables instead,” suggests Ms Grover.





She also swears by having a routine even if working or studying from home.





“Get ready, eat breakfast and start working as if you're going to the office. Also, take regular breaks for meals, drinking water and stretching as sitting in one place and eating while working are a sure shot recipe to inviting weight and lifestyle health problems,” adds Ms Grover.





A mother of three young children, Ms Grover says parents of young children who have to work from home and also teach them, are faced with an additional challenge for which chalking down a routine is helpful.





Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the player inside the picture at the top of the page.





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website. Symptoms can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





If you develop symptoms within 14 days of returning from overseas, you should call to seek medical attention.





If you don’t have symptoms but you have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, you should also call to seek medical attention.





If you believe you may need to get tested, call your doctor, don’t visit. Or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









