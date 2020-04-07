Thirteen people including six children test positive for COVID-19 at a childcare centre in Sydney's west

According to the New South Wales Department of Health, out of the thirteen confirmed cases, seven were staff, and six were children.





Twelve secondary cases have also been reported, which include eleven household contacts and a friend who came in close contact with the positive cases.











Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Blacktown city Councillor Dr Moninder Singh expressed his displeasure with the state government, alleging that the administration was not coping with the situation "properly."





"Some health experts have previously said that young children are not likely to be infected with the disease, but this proves it is not the case. So, no one is immune to this disease, and it's important we take all the precautionary measures," said Mr Singh.





He urged the government to shut down all the schools and childcare centres "without any further delay".





"Three weeks ago, Blacktown was considered one of the safest places, but after the recent figures, it seems to have become a hot spot for coronavirus.





"People should take a careful approach while dealing with this situation. They should take extra precautions and strictly follow the social distancing rules," said Mr Singh.





As of April 6, 2020, an additional 49 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,686.





Of these, 37 patients were in intensive care units, of which 24 were on ventilators, at the time of writing this article.





