This Australian government agency wants to hire people for highly specialised jobs

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.
Australian Signals Directorate is hoping to recruit cyber terror experts. Source: ABC Australia
Published 3 April 2019 at 6:08pm, updated 3 April 2019 at 6:12pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Australia's foreign intelligence and cyber security agency has lifted the lid on some top secret operations as it kickstarts a recruitment drive. The Australian Signals Directorate requires linguists, software developers, analysts, code makers, code breakers and behavioural experts, to name a few. And they say they place an enormous emphasis on diversity. Would you like to apply for a job with them?
Published 3 April 2019 at 6:08pm, updated 3 April 2019 at 6:12pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Share