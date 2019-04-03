SBS Punjabi

This Australian government agency wants to hire people for highly specialised jobs

Job Vacancies - Spies needed

Australian Signals Directorate is hoping to recruit cyber terror experts. Source: ABC Australia

Published 3 April 2019 at 6:08pm, updated 3 April 2019 at 6:12pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Australia's foreign intelligence and cyber security agency has lifted the lid on some top secret operations as it kickstarts a recruitment drive. The Australian Signals Directorate requires linguists, software developers, analysts, code makers, code breakers and behavioural experts, to name a few. And they say they place an enormous emphasis on diversity. Would you like to apply for a job with them?

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

