Thousands of fines handed out in Punjab, more restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus testing in India

Covid-19 rise in Maharashtra, Punjab is of grave concern says Indian government. Source: Supplied

Published 14 July 2020 at 3:10pm, updated 14 July 2020 at 3:13pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Hear the latest round up of news from India and specifically the northern state of Punjab.

The main headlines in this week's Punjabi Diary:

  • More restrictions in Punjab to curb the spread of coronavirus;
  • 'Rebel' Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa accuses Badal family, especially Sukhbir of wrong doings, and questions raised about the family’s favourable treatment to chief of Dera Sirsa;

  • Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa’s security detail raised to ‘Z level’;

  • Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot resorts to an open revolt; and,

  •  ‘Rahul Gandhi should be at the helm of the party’ – demand raised during Congress party’s virtual summit.

Elaborating on the main news story: 

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed concerned about the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab.

He has attributed it to the influx of people coming from interstate and to increased testing for COVID-19.

The Chief Minister appealed to everyone in Punjab to feel responsible for their own health and to desist from participating in any gathering.

He announced more restrictions to curb the spread of the virus through the state and revealed that in one day alone, 5,100 people were fined for not wearing masks.

He asked the citizens of Punjab to cooperate, so that the state doesn't go the way of Mumbai, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

To hear the full report click on the  audio player above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

