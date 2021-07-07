Three streets branded as 'Little India' in Sydney's Harris Park

Highlights Sydney's Harris Park gets its own 'Little India' cultural precinct

The three streets in the suburb are famous for housing Indian eateries and traditional Indian garment shops

The local council has approved the branding for six months

After months of campaigning for getting recognition for the businesses owned by Indian Australians in Harris Park, the Little India Australia Association has finally succeeded in getting its own Indian cultural hub as part of a campaign headed by the City of Parramatta.











In an interview with SBS Punjabi, the association president, Gurmeet Singh Tulli, said that the council approved the plan on a trial basis on 15 June.





"People of Indian heritage own a majority of businesses in Harris Park, and that's why we submitted the proposal to the local council. The permission will be extended if no one objects to the branding of the three streets," he said.





The three streets are known for their high concentration of Indian restaurants and traditional Indian clothing and jewellery shops.











Marion, Wigram and Station Street East in Harris Park will be branded as 'Little India'. Source: Supplied by Gurmeet Tuli





Mr Tulli said the Consulate General of India has lent support to the association's efforts.





"CGI Sydney has proposed to set up a gate in the precinct much like the India Gate in New Delhi. We aim to develop this precinct as a major tourist attraction showcasing the rich culture and heritage of India," he said.





Talking about the precinct's future, Mr Tulli said the plans are for the development and beautification of the hub.





"We also want to use this space and opportunity to address the issues and concerns of the community and business owners with the help of the local council," he added.





Parramatta council approved Little India Precinct in Harris Park with a majority approval. Source: Gurneet Tulli

















Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





