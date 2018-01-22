Tony Abbott calls for cut in immigration intake

Tony Abbott has suggested that cutting immigration can make housing more affordable and it will also help more locals to get work.





Mr Abbott told 2GB host Ray Hadley that the policy change may help Coalition to become more competitive at the next federal election.





“If in the coming year we can take real action to take the pressure off powers prices by perhaps further scaling back our climate change preoccupations, if in the coming year we can take the pressure off housing prices and make it easier for locals to get jobs by scaling back immigration, these are the sorts of things that when it comes to an election the government would get credit for,” Mr Abbott said.





Mr Abbott also said the “overwhelming majority of migrants” who came to Australia were “here not to change us but to join us."





Writing in The Australian this morning, Mr Abbott, outlined his policy recommendations while arguing for Australia Day to remain on January 26.





“There are 364 other days of the year when we can wear a black armband and strive to overcome our national failures,’’ he wrote.





