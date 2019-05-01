SBS Punjabi

Too much screentime harms children, says WHO

Children below the age of two should have no screen time at all, says Dr Khillan

Children should spend less time with screens like TV, mobile phones and tablet computers. Source: Pixabay

Published 1 May 2019 at 7:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:53pm
By Lydia Feng, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Harleen Kaur
The World Health Organization (WHO) has for the first time advised parents that children under the age of two should not spend any time passively watching electronic screens. It's also recommended children aged two to four spend no more than an hour a day watching programmes or playing computer games. WHO has issued new guidelines on physical activity levels and screen time for children. They recommend for those under two - no passive screen time at all - and for children aged two to four - no more than an hour a day. The report focuses on sedentary screen time when kids are simply placed in front of a TV, computer or tablet for entertainment. Children are instead encouraged to spend more time exercising and sleeping to develop better habits. It comes amid growing research into the developmental effects of the widespread use of computers and mobile devices by children.

