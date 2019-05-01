SBS Punjabi

Voters' trust in Australian politicians at 50-year low

Young Voters In Australia

Published 1 May 2019 at 5:26pm, updated 1 May 2019 at 5:28pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Election 2019 is just weeks away. But, many people say they are too disillusioned to care. When Australians head to the polls on May 18, more people will cast a vote than ever before. But while enrollment numbers are at a record high - the trust voters have in politicians has hit a 50 year low. A series of studies have charted just how far politicians have fallen out of favour with the public. The University of Canberra found only 41 per cent of Australians are satisfied with the state of democracy here, while a Grattan Institute report says just a quarter of voters believe politicians will do the right thing. Trust in government, it found, is at its lowest point in half a century. The 2016 election saw the highest ever numbers of informal votes -- more than 700, 000 recorded.

