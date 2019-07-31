Triple-Talaq outlawed in India

The Lower House backed the bill, which will make anyone practising instant divorce liable to prosecution.





The legislation now only requires the signature of the president - considered a formality - to become law.





Some Indian Muslim groups have said triple talaq is wrong, but believe the practice should be reviewed by community leaders rather than the government. But Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says this is a sign of India moving forward.





This is a historic day, the injustice that was going on with Muslim women, both the houses of Indian parliament has given them justice. I am satisfied with the fact that this is the beginning of a changing India .





