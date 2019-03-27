SBS Punjabi

Tune into Rabb Da Radio with poet, singer, actor Tarsem Jassar

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood GupShup

Rabb Da Radio 2 takes the story of its Rabb Da Radio further. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 March 2019 at 1:32pm, updated 27 March 2019 at 1:36pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

During a promotional tour to Australia, this Punjabi entertainer talks about how he views the power of radio, Punjabi language and of course, his upcoming film.

Published 27 March 2019 at 1:32pm, updated 27 March 2019 at 1:36pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Punjabi lyricist-turned-singer-turned-producer-turned-actor Tarsem Jassar was recently on a tour to Australia to promote his upcoming film Rabb Da Radio 2.

Mr Jassar has in less than two years, covered a huge distance in the world of Punjabi showbiz.

Speaking with SBS Punjabi, Mr Jassar shares the story of his journey and also talks about Rabb Da Radio 2. It is a sequel to his critically-acclaimed yet commercially successful debut movie, Rabb Da Radio which hit cinema screens in 2017.

Rabb Da Radio 2 will be released on March 29.

Mr Jassar, now an established actor, entered the world of showbiz through his pen and mic.

His debut performance was a song, both penned and sung by him. Titled Attwadi, meaning ‘terrorist’, this song had mixed reactions from the audiences.

The song has a video featuring Mr Jassar who plays Bhagat Singh, the great revolutionary of the Indian Freedom Movement, fondly called Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

However, the debate that took place around the song (which can be seen on song’s YouTube page) raises a question mark over visually depicting the hardships braved by Bhagat Singh at hands of the British who ruled India for 200 years, and employing lyrics that have a slant towards justifying the rise of a separatist movement in Punjab during the 1980s.

Some people have even commented on the YouTube page that Mr Jassar seems to obliquely support the separatist movement without mentioning the name of its leader.

When SBS Punjabi asked him how he reassess ‘Attwadi’ today when his image in the world of Punjabi entertainment is that of a soft-natured, suave, brooding lover and whose characters exhibit a lot of grace and patience towards the beloved, Mr Jassar says he has no regrets about ‘Attwadi’ and sings this song even today when people demand. “The government of India has still not accorded the status of ‘Shaheed’ to Bhagat Singh,” says Mr Jassar.



Mr Jassar’s movie Uda Aida, he says, is a strong message to the Punjabi community across the world to keep their mother tongue language alive. “Surprisingly, Punjabi is vanishing from homes in Punjab’s cities, but Punjabis living overseas have retained it as their mother tongue. Uda Aida addresses that issue,” he says.

He also co-owns Vehli Janta Films and Vehli Janta Records, which produces Punjabi films and music. The genesis of the name, ‘Vehli Janta,’ says Mr Jassar, stems from the derision and provocation hurled at them from the elders in their villages when he and his friends, now business partners, were seen “idling away” in pursuit of their art. “we thought, if people call us Vehli Janta, then what stops us from calling our business of promoting Punjabi art but the same name,” says Mr Jassar wittily.

Click on the player at the top of this page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Related Stories

'I’m not serving Punjabi language': Binnu Dhillon

Rana Ranbir: a comedian in all seriousness



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?