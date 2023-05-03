Harjas Singh's childhood dream turns into reality, gets selected for Australia's U19 squad

Key Points Harjas Singh earns U-19 selection in men's squad.

Mr Singh is a left-handed batsman who started playing cricket at the age of seven.

Like most Indians, Mr Singh also inherited a love for cricket.





Recalling his early innings at the age of seven, the teenager says he was introduced to the world of cricket with a wooden plank that he used as a bat and a tennis ball instead of a leather one.





"My parents started providing me with professional coaching after seeing my passion and dedication for the game. And after so many years, my hard work has finally paid off," he says.



Harjas Singh with the man's squad. Credit: BRODY GROGAN Mr Singh was introduced to professional cricket at a young age. At eight, he started playing as a substitute player at the local Revesby Workers Cricket Club.





Since then, the left-handed batsman has never looked back. As he grew up and his game became more robust, he was approached by several clubs.





"Impressed by my game, Neil D’Costa became my mentor and trained me to become a professional. Besides refining my game, I had to work hard to attain my current physical form.





"The opportunities that came my way have given me a lot of exposure and chance to learn from my peers and seniors," he says.



'My Sikh appearance has given me a unique identity in the field'

Harjas Singh during a match. Credit: H Singh Mr Singh says that he had to work a lot harder than others in the field because of his unique identity.





"If you look different than others, you have to do something different and much more to maintain that identity and your place in the field," he says.





The young player also attributes his success to his parents, who lent him unwavering support throughout his journey.





“My parents sacrificed all their free time to ensure I got proper training. They spent hours and a lot of their savings to help shape my career," he says.



