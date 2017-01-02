SBS Punjabi

Turkish police search for nightclub attacker

Flowers outside an Istanbul nightclub attacked in the early hours of 2017.

Flowers outside an Istanbul nightclub attacked in the early hours of 2017. Source: AAP

Published 2 January 2017 at 5:01pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
SBS

Turkish authorities have launched a massive manhunt for the suspect in a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub. The government says police are starting to uncover evidence about the mass shooting - which killed 39 people and injured many more - but have not yet identified a culprit. Preeti McCarthy reports.

