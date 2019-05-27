Two steps forward for Adani mine approval?

It will be known within weeks if the Indian miner Adani will get approvals needed for the coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin to go ahead.





Adani Australia boss Lucas Dow has welcomed action on the matter after a long-running impasse.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it's an important step towards maintaining trade ties with India.





He says he's spoken with India's newly re-elected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and reassured him of the close bilateral trading ties between the two countries.





If the Adani mine does not go ahead, lawyers say the Indian company could sue the Queensland government for billions of dollars under a treaty between India and Australia.





Stop Adani campaigners say they won't give up and the election result wasn't a mandate for Queensland to fast-track the mine.









