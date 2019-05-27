SBS Punjabi

Two steps forward for Adani mine approval?

Protestors holding signage during a Stop Adani rally outside Parliament House in Canberra, Sunday May 5

Protestors holding signage during a Stop Adani rally outside Parliament House in Canberra, Sunday May 5

Published 28 May 2019 at 9:35am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Deadlines have been set for approvals of two plans needed for the Adani coal mine in the Galilee Basin to go ahead. Queensland's premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is hailing it a "breakthrough" - after lengthy delays made the project uncertain.

It will be known within weeks if the Indian miner Adani will get approvals needed for the coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin to go ahead.

Adani Australia boss Lucas Dow has welcomed action on the matter after a long-running impasse.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it's an important step towards maintaining trade ties with India. 

He says he's spoken with India's newly re-elected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and reassured him of the close bilateral trading ties between the two countries.

If the Adani mine does not go ahead, lawyers say the Indian company could sue the Queensland government for billions of dollars under a treaty between India and Australia.

Stop Adani campaigners say they won't give up and the election result wasn't a mandate for Queensland to fast-track the mine.

 

