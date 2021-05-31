SBS Punjabi

UN launches investigation into recent Gaza conflict

Palestinians seen inside a tent by the rubble of their destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town following the Israel airstrikes in Gaza.

Palestinians seen inside a tent by the rubble of their destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town following the Israel airstrikes in Gaza.

Published 31 May 2021 at 10:02am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The UN Human Rights Council voted to launch an international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence. The resolution, which passed with 24 of the council's 47 members in favour, will spur an unprecedented level of scrutiny on abuses and causes, in the decades-long Middle East conflict. It claims Israel's strikes in the Gaza Strip could constitute war crimes if they were deemed to be indiscriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians.

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council has launched an investigation into what it calls 'systematic' abuses in Palestinian areas and Israel.

The text, which was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was debated during a special one-day council session.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concern about the civilian fatality rate in Gaza.

"Such strikes raise serious concerns of Israel's compliance with the principle of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law. If found to be indiscriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians and civilian objects such attacks may constitute war crimes."

The day-long debate involved personal accounts from Palestinians such as that of a young woman journalist from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem.

Senior advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mark Regev, rejected the resolution.

"Another shameful day for the UN Human Rights Council which not only defames a democracy trying to protect its people but it whitewashes a brutal genocidal terrorist organization that not only indiscriminately attacks Israeli civilians but abuses Palestinian civilians in Gaza using them as human shields."

 

