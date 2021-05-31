UN launches investigation into recent Gaza conflict

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council has launched an investigation into what it calls 'systematic' abuses in Palestinian areas and Israel.





The text, which was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was debated during a special one-day council session.





UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concern about the civilian fatality rate in Gaza.





"Such strikes raise serious concerns of Israel's compliance with the principle of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law. If found to be indiscriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians and civilian objects such attacks may constitute war crimes."





The day-long debate involved personal accounts from Palestinians such as that of a young woman journalist from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem.





Senior advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mark Regev, rejected the resolution.





"Another shameful day for the UN Human Rights Council which not only defames a democracy trying to protect its people but it whitewashes a brutal genocidal terrorist organization that not only indiscriminately attacks Israeli civilians but abuses Palestinian civilians in Gaza using them as human shields."











