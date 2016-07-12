Unwanted Australians - why and how were new migrants refused citizenship in Australia

An investigation by SBS has found they're among hundreds of migrants given adverse security records and refused naturalisation - and, together with their communities, kept under sustained surveillance by Australia's domestic spy agency, ASIO.





The investigation reveals that in the same period, thousands of migrants were listed on a secret index for internment and other restrictions in the event of emergency, solely on account of their perceived or confirmed political beliefs.





Their supporters include former High Court Judge Michael Kirby, who argues that some "remedial action" is justified.





Besides denial of citizenship and its associated rights, others were affected by job losses, inability to travel outside Australia even in family emergencies, relationship break-ups, family disputes, and social exclusion or ostracisation.

People's phones were tapped, social gatherings recorded and photographed, mail censored, bank account transactions inspected, and their magazine and newspaper reading habits monitored and manipulated.





Individual migrants, refugees and often whole community groups were subject to a vast network of surveillance involving ASIO, state police special branches, and Immigration Department officials - often using paid and unpaid informants within communities.





Information on individuals and their friends, families and associates in Australia was obtained and traded with foreign intelligence agencies, with unknown consequences for those with families still living overseas.





The SBS investigation also reveals that secret arrangements were made to potentially intern thousands of new migrants and refugees in Australia in the 1950s and 1960s.





With the assistance of the Immigration Department, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) during peace-time maintained what became known as the Special Alien Index of people regarded as possible security risks.

The existence of the lists, maintained until the 1970s, has never been publicly acknowledged.











Declassified documents reveal ASIO's Director-General for most of the 1950s and 60s, Charles Spry, at one stage said it was the policy to include anyone on the list who had only "comparatively slight adverse traces".





Manpreet K Singh presents a Punjabi translation of this special SBS investigation by Kristina Kukolja and Lindsey Arkley.















