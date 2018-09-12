SBS Punjabi

Victoria announces $100,000 for Australian Sikh Games

Sikh Games Organising Committe

The representatives of Victorian Government joined Punjabi community at Casey Stadium to officially launch the countdown to this event. Source: Supplied

Published 12 September 2018 at 1:09pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Victorian government has announced a $100,000 events package to assist with the staging of the 32nd Annual Australian Sikh Games – the premier sporting and cultural event of the Australian Sikh community.

