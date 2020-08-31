SBS Punjabi

Victoria's COVID-19 recovery roadmap to be revealed on Sunday

People exercise at Albert Park Lake in Melbourne.

People exercise at Albert Park Lake in Melbourne. Source: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

Published 31 August 2020
Presented by MP Singh
Aged care services receive an injection of over $560 million dollars; Victoria's COVID-19 recovery roadmap to be revealed Sunday; and, In sport, the Noosa Triathlon canceled over coronavirus fears.

