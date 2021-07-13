SBS Punjabi

Wage theft instances on the rise in Australia

SBS Punjabi

A suspected wage dispute at a bubble tea shop prompted calls for better pay protection

A suspected wage dispute at a bubble tea shop prompted calls for better pay protection Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2021 at 11:49am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By SBS Chinese, Amy Hall
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS, SBS Chinese

A violent altercation caught on video inside an Adelaide bubble tea shop over a suspected wage dispute has prompted calls for better pay protection for vulnerable migrant workers. Many of them are international students from China who say the culture needs to change.

Published 13 July 2021 at 11:49am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By SBS Chinese, Amy Hall
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS, SBS Chinese
A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault in early February after a violent altercation at Adelaide shop Fun Tea was recorded on video.

The assault was over a suspected wage dispute, and two labour rights organisations in South Australia have told SBS Chinese they've seen a rise in enquiries from migrant workers since.

Meng is an advocacy officer at the Working Women's Centre in Adelaide, which provides free legal advice and counselling services.

Advertisement
"[The bubble tea incident] took the discussion of wage theft to a new level."

Over the last 12 months, the centre has seen and assisted more than 50 Chinese-speaking victims of wage theft.

Meng says Chinese speakers have reported more instances of crime to the organisation than any other non-English speaking group. 

She's also experienced the issue first-hand.

After graduating in 2020, Meng interviewed for five jobs in Adelaide's CBD with employers who initially promised her a legitimate salary.

But by the second interview, all employers had substantially changed their offers. 

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the audio in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack