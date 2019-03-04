We'd love to win the ODI series in India: Glenn Maxwell

Speaking to SBS Punjabi from Hyderabad, just before the first match of One Day International (ODI) series got underway, Glenn Maxwell said, "I'm feeling really good to start the tour of India the way we have. To come over here and get immediate success, doesn't happen often in India."





"We haven't had a lot of series wins here (in India) and winning the ODI is a big thing for us. I hope we can keep the momentum going, " he said.





Maxwell starred in Australia's first ever Twenty20 series win in India, scoring a half century in the first T20 in Vizag and an unbeaten century in Bengaluru, which is a huge turn-round in the performance by the Australians after their home series loss to India.





So what worked for Glen Maxwell in the T20 series against India?





'I think it was the experience of being here for a few times, and adapting my technique to suit the conditions - that has one of the key changes in my success."





He added that the Big Bash League was also "very helpful", helping him have "consistency in the T20 format."





The experience of playing in India





When asked about the best thing about playing in India, Maxwell said, "I love the crowds. They're unbelievable. Every game is packed and they're really loud."





Questioned about the difficult thing about playing in India, Maxwell said, "Not being able to leave your hotel and not having any privacy. That's probably the toughest thing to deal with as an Australian player - it's very daunting."





When asked if the current security tensions between India and Pakistan have had any visible effect or restrictions on the visiting Australian team, Maxwell said," Not personally. Nothing has changed for us. A couple of games scheduled in north India maybe changed, but we'll find out more about that later."





But he said Bengaluru is now probably his favourite cricket ground in India. "I wouldn't mind playing there more often," he said, adding "Mumbai is great too."





IPL and speaking Punjabi





Glenn Maxwell played for the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab for a few years, even earning the honorary middle name to be called Glenn Singh Maxwell.





"Kings XI were fantastic for me for the four years I played for them. They were really good."





So how many Punjabi words did he learn while playing for the Punjab IPL team? Maxwell said with a laugh, "Absolutely none. Nothing at all."





He also said he's missing IPL this season to give himself "the best opportunity to play test cricket for Australia."





'I'll play County cricket and some more first class cricket, so I can put my name forward to play in whites for Australia."





Preparations for ICC World Cup





Maxwell agreed that the five ODIs in India followed by five against Pakistan in UAE would be a good practice run for the World Cup being held in England in May-June this year.





"There will be three practice matches in Brisbane after that (the series against India, and then against Pakistan), and few practice matches in England before the World Cup itself. So there won't be a shortage of opportunities for the players to push themselves for selection for a spot in the WC squad."





When asked about the prospect of Steve Smith and David Warner back to the Australian team later this month, Maxwell said, "They are two world class players who are just coming out of elbow surgery, which isn't the easiest thing to do. But I'm sure they'll do everything they can to make themselves ready for selection."





"I think they will come back (Smith and Warner), because they are two world class players, and two guys who are itching to get back into the Australian set up."





The ODI series between Australia is already underway now, with hosts India winning the first match, thanks to a sterling innings by MS Dhoni. The second ODI will be played on Tuesday 5 March, at Nagpur.





