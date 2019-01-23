Young Sydney cricketers feature in an ad with Virat Kohli

SBS Punjabi

Gurnoor Singh (centre, wearing a patka) in the television commercial featuring Virat Kohli that was shot in Sydney

Published 23 January 2019 at 2:05pm, updated 23 January 2019 at 2:27pm
By Manpreet K Singh
A television commercial currently airing nationally across India features many young cricketers from Sydney, including Gurnoor Singh. The budding cricketers are shown playing with the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, or King Kohli as he is fondly called.

A television commercial
for a popular Indian energy drink was shot entirely in Sydney recently, whilst the Australia- India cricket series was underway.

Among the 12 cricketers chosen to be filmed in the ad featuring Virat Kohli, was UNSW student Gurnoor Singh. Born and brought up in Sydney, he currently plays in the Premier cricket league for his University.

"Around 50 players from Sydney were shortlisted for the ad," Gurnoor Singh told SBS Punjabi, "out of which 12 actually got to shoot the commercial."
Gurnoor Singh with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and other Sydney cricketers who were featured in the television commercial
"We were required at the stadium for two full days, and Virat Kohli was with us for one of the days."

"It was a fantastic experience, because unlike what you hear in the media about Virat Kohli, he came across as extremely friendly and down to earth person. He spoke to each of us, asked our names and asked us where we played cricket. He inspired us immensely by telling us stories about his own life, and how he instilled discipline in his own game," Singh said.

"We all got to bowl to him, and batted alongside him."


The ad, which has been airing in India since last week was instantly noticed by Gurnoor's family and friends living back there.

"I received many calls from my relatives in India soon after they saw the ad. Everyone is over the moon."

Gurnoor once harboured the dream of playing cricket professionally in Australia, but currently is concentrating on his studies at UNSW, Sydney.

