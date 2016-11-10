Weekly India Diary, as presented on Nov 10, 2016

SBS Punjabi Source: Supplied
Published 10 November 2016 at 5:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Here is our Punjab based correspondent Paramjit Sona, in the weekly India Diary. His report was presented on SBS Punjabi program on Thursday, Nov 10, 2016, which touched upon issues of Punjabi and national significance in India. Here's the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi.
Published 10 November 2016 at 5:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share