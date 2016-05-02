Weekly Punjabi Diary, as presented on May 2, 2016

SBS Punjabi Source: Photo Preetinder
Published 3 May 2016 at 5:31pm, updated 3 May 2016 at 7:03pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Here is our Punjab based correspondent Paramjit Sona, in the weekly Punjabi Diary. His report was presented on SBS Punjabi program on Monday, May 2, 2016, which touched upon issues of Punjabi and national significance in India. Here's the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
