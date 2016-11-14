Weekly Punjabi Diary, as presented on November 14, 2016

Punjab government has called for a special all-party meeting on Nov 16 to discuss next steps after the Supreme Court orders; Capt Amarinder Singh has resigned from Lok Sabha in protest; and the political situation heats up in the lead up to the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab - our Kapurthala based correspondent, Paramjit Sona reports.
The Satluj Yamuna Link decision handed down by Supreme Court of India Source: Supplied
Published 14 November 2016 at 6:36pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
The Supreme Court order about Satluj Yamuna Link, and distribution of the waters of Ravi and Beas rivers are the headline stories in this week's Punjabi Diary.
