Weekly Punjabi Diary, as presented on November 14, 2016

The Satluj Yamuna Link decision handed down by Supreme Court of India

The Satluj Yamuna Link decision handed down by Supreme Court of India Source: Supplied

Published 14 November 2016 at 6:36pm
By Paramjit Sona
The Supreme Court order about Satluj Yamuna Link, and distribution of the waters of Ravi and Beas rivers are the headline stories in this week's Punjabi Diary.

Punjab government has called for a special all-party meeting on Nov 16 to discuss next steps after the Supreme Court orders; Capt Amarinder Singh has resigned from Lok Sabha in protest; and the political situation heats up in the lead up to the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab - our Kapurthala based correspondent, Paramjit Sona reports.

