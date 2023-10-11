Labor MP forecasts what might happen after referendum result is out

Commenting on the turnout for early voting in the Voice to Parliament referendum, Andrew Charlton, Member for Parramatta, believes that many people are still undecided because they are too focused on other aspects of their lives to have a discussion on constitutional and political topics such as this.





When asked if the reason could be lack of information or clarity on the process, Mr Charlton disagreed.



Source: SBS He added there was nothing like limited provision of information regarding the referendum, as there is "a lot of detail provided in English" and translated material about the Yes as well as the No campaigns.





Mr Charlton says that for some people, not voting in the early polls may simply be a case of not getting around to it just yet.



The barrier is not about the amount of information the government has provided. The barrier here is that many people are just busy, and they don't have a lot of time to focus on politics and constitutional questions. MP Andrew Charlton

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website states that as of 8 October, 2,212,581 people had cast their votes at early voting centres whereas 1,945,823 had applied for postal ballots.





In addition, 92,162 had voted via an AEC mobile polling team.





The Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has said that early voting centres will remain open until 13 October for people who cannot make it to a polling place on 14 October.





The AEC website also states that there are over 17.5 million enrolled voters in Australia .



To those still undecided about which way to vote, Mr Charlton advises, “look at the wording of the proposed change to the Constitution. Once you read it, you’ll realise that it is simple.”





Commenting on both the possible outcomes of the referendum, Mr Charlton lays out his opinion about the Yes and No results.



I think that if we say yes, it will be uniting. I think we will all feel better about ourselves as a nation Andrew Charlton

On the other hand, Mr Charlton thinks a ‘No’ outcome will not be beneficial for our community.



The Australian Parliament House in Canberra is seen alongside an Aboriginal flag. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

I think if we wake up next morning and we’ve said no, that will be divisive. Dividing one part of the community against another, refusing to listen, refusing to take the hand of friendship that the Indigenous people have stretched out before us. Andrew Charlton

However, Keshav Kandel, a member of the Indian community, supports the No campaign and is fearful about the outcomes of voting Yes.





“When the Voice advises on something and sends it to Parliament, if Parliament refuses to accept it, isn’t that going to cause a division," asks Mr Kandel.





Shree Napit, is another representative of the Indian-Australian community who echoes Mr Kandel’s opinion.



