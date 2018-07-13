'We're not putting barriers for people coming to Australia': Alan Tudge

Whilst Mr Tudge acknowledged that processing times for both migration and citizenship applications had ballooned out, and that fewer migrants will come into the country during 2017-18 under the permanent migration program, but he firmly denied that the Turnbull government was 'too tough on migrants.'





We asked him various questions about:





Introduction of mandatory English language testing - when and why?

What is the evidence to support his claim that 'little or no English skills can relegate a migrant to life of welfare dependency', where as the government's own study confirms that skilled migrants granted permanent visas in 2014-15 were estimated to have a lifetime net contribution of $6.9 billion to the national budget.

Will there be a longer waiting period (after gaining permanent residency) to apply for citizenship?

Why is there such a huge backlog in processing of applications? Until the end of Feb this year, only 54,419 citizenship applications were approved compared to 139,285 in the year 2016-17.

Is there a quota in the number of applications approved or assessed for citizenship in any given year?

Does the nationality of the applicant add to the delay in citizenship processing?

Is there a staffing / resource issue in the Department of Home Affairs?

Is the Turnbull government just "too tough on migrants" with goalposts changing frequently, new Skilled Occupation Lists introduced without prior notice, laws changed retrospectively and longer waiting periods for access to welfare?

This interview was originally recorded on June 28, 2018 when the Minister called in from Canberra. Open the above audio link to hear the full extended version of this interview with Minister Tudge.





