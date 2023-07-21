'What a thrill': Perth street is renamed to honour a Sikh Anzac

Key Points Nelson Avenue, an inner-city street in Perth, has been renamed as Sailani Avenue commemorating the heroic efforts of Indian Anzac Private Nain Singh Sailani.

An inner-city street in Perth has been renamed 'Sailani Avenue' to commemorate the invaluable contributions of Western Australia's Indian Anzacs during World War I.





Private Nain Singh Sailani migrated from India to Australia in 1895 as a 22-year-old and was one of 12 known Indian Anzacs who enlisted with the Australian Imperial Force during WWI.





Sadly, he was also one of two Indian Anzacs killed in the Belgian campaign, the other being Pte Sarn Singh.





Both were buried in Belgium alongside fellow Australian soldiers also killed in action.



Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Kuljit Jassal, a Royal Australian Air Force veteran, said the renaming ceremony was testament to the contribution of Indian Anzacs to enriching WA's multicultural history.





"Sikhs and Australians fought together on the same side at Gallipoli with at least 16 Sikhs enlisting and serving in the Australian Imperial Force for WWI," Ms Jassal, who herself migrated to Australia in 1982, told SBS Punjabi.



This move acknowledges a community that has helped shape WA's history for over a century. Kuljit Jassal

Ms Jassal said the location of Sailani Avenue was even more poignant as it was so close to the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) stadium.





"(It's) A great location especially considering many great players from Nain Singh Sailani’s home country (India) have played at the ground," she said.





City of Perth's Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas, who unveiled the Sailani Avenue street sign, said that the naming was a joint effort between all three tiers of government.



"The City received the naming request through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and, following community consultation, we worked closely with Landgate to bring it to fruition," he said.





"Sailani Avenue will act as a tangible reminder of the role Anzacs from the Indian community played in shaping our state's history and paving the way for future generations."





Lands Minister, John Carey, emphasised the importance of place names that connected people to their history, culture, and environment.





"WA has a strong relationship with India and a large Indian community. Our Government's renaming of Nelson Avenue, East Perth, to Sailani Avenue ensures WA continues to honour the memory of our Anzac soldiers while also acknowledging the vital role of all of our Indian Anzacs," he said.



Ms Jassal said WA's Indian community was 'absolutely thrilled' about the honour.





"Many members of the Indian community attended the event, including the Indian Consul General of India in WA, Amarjeet Singh Takhi; members of the Sikh Association of Western Australia (SAWA); and many ex-service personnel," she said.





The Sikh community's roots in WA go back around 120 years. This rich history is founded in the stories of early Sikh settlers, documented in various archival records.





