If you missed out on the action, here is our Kapurthala based correspondent Paramjit Sona telling you about the new party called Awaaz-e-Punjab; the newly installed convenor of AAP in Punjab, Gurpreet Ghuggi; and much much more.











In this report, you will also hear the statements made by hockey player turned politician Pargat Singh as well as Gurpreet Ghuggi about the latest turn of events.