SBS Punjabi

What happens to international students when their employer goes bankrupt?

SBS Punjabi

Closing down sign

Closing down sign Source: Getty Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 July 2020 at 10:51am, updated 1 October 2020 at 11:06am
By Catalina Florez
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The exploitation of international students in Australia has been exposed and made worse during the coronavirus pandemic. Some experts warn it has the potential to create a new temporary underclass of workers in Australia. As part of a special series, SBS explores what happens to students when their employer goes bankrupt.

Published 7 July 2020 at 10:51am, updated 1 October 2020 at 11:06am
By Catalina Florez
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Government statistics show there were more than 628,000 international students in Australia between January and April this year.

They're allowed to work up to 40 hours per fortnight with exceptions made during coronavirus for those working in aged care and nursing.

Given the majority work in retail and hospitality and these are the sectors hardest hit, the threat of bankruptcy and no government safety net is real for these students.

We also need an effective and accessible wage recovery forum as well, the fair work ombudsman is not a worker advocate and it is not set up to conduct large scale wage recovery in individual cases and they only investigate a very small number of cases anyway.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.
SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus.


Other related stories

‘Go back where you came from’: Two charged over alleged assault of Indian international student in Melbourne

Australian visas: What's changing from July 1 and impact on international students and skilled migrants



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?