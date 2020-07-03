‘Go back where you came from’: Two charged over alleged assault of Indian international student in Melbourne

Two girls aged 14 and 15 have been charged over the beating of an Indian student near a shopping centre in Melbourne’s south-west.





Rupinder Kaur told SBS Punjabi that she was physically and verbally abused by a group of youngsters near Werribee Plaza on Wednesday, 27 May.





Key highlights:





Two teenagers charged over an assault on a Melbourne-based Indian student

Rupinder Kaur said that she was beaten by a group of youngsters near Werribee Plaza

A used cold drink was allegedly poured on her face and her friend was spat on

Victoria Police urges everyone to report racist or prejudice motivated crimes

Ms Kaur had earlier described this incident as a ‘racially-motivated attack’ .





She said that one of the offenders had spat on her friend as they were boarding a bus travelling towards Hoppers Crossing.





“They yelled racist things like f*** off you Indians, go back where you came from. You smell sh**,” she said.





Ms Kaur claims she was punched and kicked in the head and chest after she stepped out of the bus.





“My nose was bleeding, and my T-shirt was drenched in blood. I asked the bus driver to contact the police who arrived at the scene along with an ambulance,” she said.





Ms Kaur said she was very distressed after her GP advised her to get tested for COVID-19.





Meanwhile, Victoria Police have charged two people in relation to this incident.





“Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged two teenagers in relation to an assault in Werribee on Wednesday 27 May,” said a Police spokesperson.





“A 14-year-old Tarneit girl has been charged with recklessly cause injury and bailed to appear in court at a later date. A 15-year-old Hoppers Crossing girl has been charged with recklessly cause injury and remanded in custody.”





Police said that a Hoppers Crossing woman had received “minor injuries” in this incident. Source: AAP





In a separate statement, Victoria Police have come forward to show their support to the victims of racism and discrimination:





“We want the community to know that we stand by you,” said a spokesperson.





"If you have been racially abused or are the victims of a prejudice-motivated crime then please speak to police.





Racism and discrimination have no place in our society.





Every Victorian has the right to feel safe and secure in the community.





Incidents of racism, discrimination or vilification based on religion, culture or ethnicity not only have direct impact on individual victims, but also the whole community.





We take all reports of this nature seriously, and we are here to support you.





Anyone who experiences or witnesses these crimes is encouraged to report them to their local police station.”





For more information on prejudice motivated crime, please visit the Victoria Police website . In an emergency, please call Triple Zero (000).





