What is Australia Day and why is it controversial?

People wave flags as an ANZAC Day parade marches by in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, April 25, 2015.

Source: AP Photo/Rob Griffith

Published 21 January 2020 at 9:50am
The 26th of January is Australia's national day. But what does Australia Day actually mark and what are the objections to it?

The 26th of January marks the day in 1788 when the First Fleet arrived in Sydney Cove, beginning the British colonisation of Australia. Now commemorated with a public holiday, millions see it as a time to celebrate all that they love about being Australian.

But for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, it's a day of pain when tens of thousands of people to participate in 'Invasion Day' events across the country. In recent years, a campaign to change the date of Australia Day has also gathered momentum. 

We explain in this audio feature why Australia Day is controversial. 

Click on the player at the top to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

