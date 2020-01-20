What is Australia Day and why is it controversial?

The 26th of January marks the day in 1788 when the First Fleet arrived in Sydney Cove, beginning the British colonisation of Australia. Now commemorated with a public holiday, millions see it as a time to celebrate all that they love about being Australian.





But for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, it's a day of pain when tens of thousands of people to participate in 'Invasion Day' events across the country. In recent years, a campaign to change the date of Australia Day has also gathered momentum.





We explain in this audio feature why Australia Day is controversial.





Click on the player at the top to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





