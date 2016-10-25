SBS Punjabi

What is Emotional Abuse?

SBS Punjabi

Emotional abuse

Emotional abuse Source: Tim Goode/PA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 October 2016 at 5:31pm
By Preeti Mccarthy
Source: SBS

Emotional abuse is recognised as a damaging element of family violence. The Australian Bureau of Statistics says 3.3 million Australians have experienced emotional abuse by a partner since the age of 15.In migrant communities there are additional barriers which can impact on how the abuse is experienced. Experts stress the need to understand the culture in order to provide support for victims of emotional abuse. So, what exactly is emotional abuse and what are its effects? Preeti McCarthy has the story.

Published 25 October 2016 at 5:31pm
By Preeti Mccarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?