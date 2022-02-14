What spurred Gurpreet to challenge gender norms and become a mechanic

Highlights Gurpreet Kaur Shergill is an Indian-origin woman mechanic based in Sydney

She migrated to Australia in 2014 as an international student

Now running an automotive workshop, she wants to help women get into trades

At 31, Gurpreet Kaur Shergill proudly runs her own automotive workshop in Sydney's South Windsor.





This mother of two assesses and diagnoses every car entering her workshop, handles client queries and organises parts.





"The road to becoming independent and running my own business has not been smooth," Ms Shergill tells SBS Punjabi.





Coming from a conservative family where she was married at a very young age, this mum has chosen an unconventional career en route to self-discovery.





Hailing from Ballamgarh, a small village in Patiala, Punjab, Ms Shergill migrated to Australia with her husband in 2014 as an international student.





In pursuit of doing something different and finding her feet, she opted for an automotive career over more lucrative choices like nursing. Gurpreet Kaur Shergill with her mother in Punjab. Source: Supplied by Ms Shergill





Ms Shergill says that while the prospect of permanent residency played a part in choosing an automotive career, she also felt a desire to break free of gender norms.





I always wanted to pursue a trade rather than the ordinary careers that women from our community choose.

"I come from a conservative rural family where the fathers just want to marry away their daughters instead of educating them, so decades later when I got a chance to make a mark, I just grabbed it,"





"Luckily, I married into a progressive family, and my husband is very supportive and always gives me the freedom to make my own decisions," she says.





Sharing her journey, Ms Shergill reflects on the gender and cultural barriers she overcame to run her own automotive shop.





"Typically, people picture a man working as a mechanic, so I get mixed reactions when customers see me.





"Some customers are surprised, and some of them are very encouraging. Gurpreet is a certified motor mechanic. Source: Supplied by Ms Gurpreet





Confronting deeply rooted gender norms

Ms Shergill's career as a mechanic has brought her many challenges, including opposition from friends and family who found her choice "unrealistic".





She says that she also had to cut off all socialising for the last four years before opening her shop.





"Initially, I had to hide my profession from everyone to avoid the negativity of 'what people will say'.





"Looking back, I must say that it has been a worthwhile journey. Now, it doesn't bother me what people think of me - I am proud of my choices," she says.





Inspired by the Australian work culture

Mr Shergill is also grateful for the support she has had along the way.





"My first job was at Shields Automotive in Mittagong, where I learnt the ins and outs of the trade. People there have been important mentors to me."





In Mittagong, she met an Aussie female mechanic nicknamed 'Healey' with whom she became a good friend.





"Healey motivated me a lot; she cleared the 1-2 per cent of doubt I was having in my mind about my career choice."





"As long as you are up to work hard and have a learning quest, this country doesn't care if you are male or female," she says. Ms Shergill beleives as long as you are hard working, Aussie culture doesn't care if you are male or female. Source: Supplied by Ms Shergill





Urging women to take up trades

Now Ms Shergill wants to inspire other migrant women to enter this male-dominated profession.





She regularly shares her experiences as a female mechanic with others on social media and receives many positive responses.





Though my business is young, my doors are always open to anyone who wants to learn car diagnosis.

"Three Punjabi student girls came to me for guidance after watching my videos on social media," she shares.





Ms Shergill says she will soon dedicate some free hours at her work to help international students or women get into this trade.





Over time, even Ms Shergill's once-reluctant father has become very proud of her daughter's career choice.





According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, women accounted for only 1.4 per cent of motor mechanics in 2016.





On being asked about the physical barriers she faces being a woman mechanic, Ms Shergill says, "Physically yes, there is naturally a strength difference in men and women that tools and equipment can counter but the gender roles are only forcefully enforced barriers.





"Mentally, there is no difference, and more women should join trades."





Listen to this Punjabi podcast by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





