What Sydney listeners think about latest political situation

Published 8 July 2016 at 4:41pm
Not only the major parties but most of our listeners are also concerned about the latest situation of Australian politics.

After elections, both major parties are in a limbo. The situation has become even more unclear and uncertain. WE have spoken to some of our listeners in Sydney and tried to get their views about which party may claim to form the government, what challenges they may face, the current leadership challenges in Liberal party and how independents can affect the future of the government.

