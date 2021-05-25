SBS Punjabi

What you need to know before you buy your first home?

A family outside thier newly bought home

You may be eligible for the First Home Owner's Grant if you have built a new home or bought a newly built one. Source: Getty Images/ Mikolette

Published 25 May 2021 at 4:51pm, updated 27 May 2021 at 4:43pm
By Sneha Krishnan
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Buying your first home can be very exciting, but at the same time, the whole experience can be extremely daunting. From finding the right location to suit your needs to decide whether to build or buy an established property, there are many important decisions to be made.

The demand for residential properties has swelled amid the government incentives for homebuyers and record-low interest rates driving up prices and competition among buyers. 


Kevin Davis is an emeritus professor of finance from the University of Melbourne. He explains the unprecedented demand for properties despite record-high prices.

“Once house prices start to go up, then people think Oh gee! I’ve gotta get in. FOMO as it’s called- Fear Of Missing Out. And once people start to get that feeling that house prices are going up, and people believe wrongly that once they are going up, they’ll always go up and that they’ve got to get in."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

