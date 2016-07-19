SBS Punjabi

When will Bathinda, Sahnewal and Pathankot airports be operational?

Published 19 July 2016 at 9:26pm, updated 19 July 2016 at 10:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Despite a constant follow-up by the state government, the Central government is not forthcoming with commitment on making domestic flights from the Bathinda, Sahnewal and Pathankot airports operational, the Punjab Government has claimed (Tribune report). Preetinder Singh Grewal reports…

