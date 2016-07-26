Why am I being singled out for questioning - asks MP Bhagwant Mann

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has instated a 9 member enquiry committee to investigate a potential security breach and its implications, when Mr Mann publicly shared a video of entering the parliament last week.











Ms Mahajan has instructed the committee to submit its report "no later than August 3", and has directed Mr Mann not to attend Parliament until the report is submitted.











Meanwhile, Mr Mann is to present his perspective to the enquiry committee this morning, at 10.30am IST.











Speaking about it yesterday, Mr Mann said that he had already apologized for his unintentional error, and that he never intended to compromise the security of the Parliament House.











Speaking defiantly to NDTV, Mr Mann questioned why he being singled out for committing a security breach. " Why isn't PM Modi being questioned by a committee - he allowed the ISI to visit Pathankot""











Here is a report in which you'll hear statements from Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and temporary suspended MP Bhagwant Mann





