Why am I being singled out for questioning - asks MP Bhagwant Mann

Aam Admi Party MP Bhagwant Mann, temporarily suspended from parliament, pending enquiry

Aam Admi Party MP Bhagwant Mann, temporarily suspended from parliament, pending enquiry

Published 26 July 2016 at 10:11am, updated 26 July 2016 at 10:26am
By Manpreet K Singh
Aam Admi Party MP Bhagwant Mann will present "his side of the story" of the video controversy, to a parliamentary enquiry committee this morning (July 26)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has instated a 9 member enquiry committee to investigate a potential security breach and its implications, when Mr Mann publicly shared a video of entering the parliament last week.

 

Ms Mahajan has instructed the committee to submit its report "no later than August 3", and has directed Mr Mann not to attend Parliament until the report is submitted.

 

Meanwhile, Mr Mann is to present his perspective to the enquiry committee this morning, at 10.30am IST.

 

Speaking about it yesterday, Mr Mann said that he had already apologized for his unintentional error, and that he never intended to compromise the security of the Parliament House.

 

Speaking defiantly to NDTV, Mr Mann questioned why he being singled out for committing a security breach. " Why isn't PM Modi being questioned by a committee - he allowed the ISI to visit Pathankot""

 

Here is a report in which you'll hear statements from Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and temporary suspended MP Bhagwant Mann

 
