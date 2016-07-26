SBS Punjabi

Punjab will always come first - Navjot Singh Sidhu

Recently resigned MP, Navjot Singh Sidhu, speaking to the press in New Delhi on July 25, 2016

Recently resigned MP, Navjot Singh Sidhu, speaking to the press in New Delhi on July 25, 2016

Published 26 July 2016 at 10:16am, updated 26 July 2016 at 10:30am
By Manpreet K Singh
Mr Navjot Singh Sidhu broke his self imposed silence yesterday, on why he resigned from Rajya Sabha and why he feels compelled to leave the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Clearly miffed at vacating his long held seat of Amritsar to make way for Mr Arun Jaitley in the last Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu claimed he was asked to "stay clear of Punjab". He says he was asked to become a candidate at Kurukshetra and even Delhi, but was directed to stay away from Punjab.

 In his inimitable style, the cricketer turned politician resorted to sher-o-shayari to vent his feelings about how the "Modi wave washed him up" in its wake.

 Mr Sidhu sidestepped the issue of which party he would join or whether he would be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, simply saying "You'll find Navjot Singh Sidhu wherever Punjab's interests are at stake"

 Hear this full report, which contains many excerpts from Mr Sidhu's press conference held in New Delhi on July 25, 2016

