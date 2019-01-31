SBS Punjabi

Will it be a 'Good News' from Akshay Kumar and Karina Kapoor?

Know latest and hot news from the Filmi Nagri Mumbai

Published 31 January 2019 at 12:52pm, updated 31 January 2019 at 12:55pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Get your weekly dose of news from the world of entertainment in SBS Punjabi's Bollywood Gupshup.

Salman Khan’s Bharat’s teaser is released in which he is appearing in many different roles.

Ammy Virk is making his Bollywood debut with '83 - a film based on India’s first Cricket World Cup win.

Ranveer Singh is in the main lead role and Ammy Virk will play fast bowler, Balvinder Singh Sandhu.

'Good News' from Akshay Kumar and Karina will hit the screens soon.

Kapil Sharma may invite PM Modi to his wedding reception in Delhi.

