Win a double pass for 'Vadhaiyan Ji Vadhaiyan'

vadhaiyan ji vadhaiyan

'Vadhaiyan Ji Vadhaiyan' will release on July 13, 2018 Source: Facebook

Published 6 July 2018 at 2:15pm
By SBS Punjabi
SBS Punjabi is giving away 5 double passes for the soon to be released Punjabi film, Vadhaiyan Ji Vadhaiyan. To send your entries, please follow the instructions below.

Binnu Dhillon and Kavita Kaushik starrer Punjabi film 'Vadhaiyan Ji Vadhaiyan' will hit the theaters worldwide on July 13, 2018.

Speaking with SBS Punjabi, Mr Dhillon said the film is a crazy ride that pivots around a wedding.

"I am sure people would love it".

If you'd like to watch the film, we are offering five double passes to lucky winners. To enter the competition please answer the questions below:

1. Name the director of the movie.

2. Name two other films which stars trio Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

3. Name Kavita Kaushik's debut film in the Punjabi film industry.

You can inbox your entries on SBS Punjabi Facebook page or email 
punjabi.program@sbs.com.au


Entries must be received by 5 pm on Monday, July 9.

