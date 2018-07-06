Win a double pass for 'Vadhaiyan Ji Vadhaiyan'

Binnu Dhillon and Kavita Kaushik starrer Punjabi film 'Vadhaiyan Ji Vadhaiyan' will hit the theaters worldwide on July 13, 2018.





Speaking with SBS Punjabi , Mr Dhillon said the film is a crazy ride that pivots around a wedding.





"I am sure people would love it".





If you'd like to watch the film, we are offering five double passes to lucky winners. To enter the competition please answer the questions below:





1. Name the director of the movie.





2. Name two other films which stars trio Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi.





3. Name Kavita Kaushik's debut film in the Punjabi film industry.





You can inbox your entries on SBS Punjabi Facebook page or email punjabi.program@sbs.com.au





Entries must be received by 5 pm on Monday, July 9.





Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter .









