Women take over all religious services at Sydney Sikh temple on International Women’s Day

Women performed 'Shabad Kirtan' in Sri Guru Singh sabha Gurudwara at Revesby, Sydney on International Women's Day. Source: Supplied

Published 9 March 2020 at 2:18pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By MP Singh, Ruchika Talwar, Avneet Arora
To highlight the values of equality and inclusiveness enshrined in Sikhism, Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara at Revesby in Sydney appealed to women within the community to perform all religious services to mark International Women's Day on March 8.

Amninder Kaur, a volunteer with the Sikh temple told SBS Punjabi about the invitation extended by the temple to women "to take over all sewa (community service) from morning until night".

"They performed Shabad Kirtan (hymns), Ardaas (concluding prayer) and Hukamnama (daily commandment) from Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji," said Ms Kaur.

A woman performs the 'Chaur Sahib sewa' inside the main hall of the gurudwara. Source: Supplied


She added that the initiative was taken to "break barriers and promote equality."

Wendy Lindsay, MP for East Hills, who was invited by the gurudwara as the guest of honour, was seen interacting with the members of the community. 

                          
Wendy Lindsay MP partaking 'langar' (community food) with members of the congregation. Source: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay MP East Hills


"It was lovely to hear your beautiful singing and the lovely music that you were playing... I'm so pleased to be here," said Ms Lindsay.

She also posted some pictures on her Facebook page and highlighted that all services were "completely run by ladies."

A woman performing 'Ardaas'. Source: Supplied


Although women contribute significantly in performing sewa in gurudwaras, seeing them undertake an entire day's rituals is rare.

"Our Guru’s teachings direct us to treat both men and women equally and impartially. It is heartening to see that the Revesby Gurudwara Sahib has invited women to take the lead roles to perform routine religious services," said Ms Kaur.

Women serving 'langar' at the gurudwara. Source: Supplied


"This kind of a celebration of International Women's Day is perhaps the first of its kind in Australia, in which all the rituals of a day's sewa have been performed by women. We are only following what our guru has taught us," said Gurpreet Singh, Secretary of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara. 

Click on the player inside the picture at the top of the page to listen to this podcast in Punjabi.

