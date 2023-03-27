'Work starts today': NSW Premier-elect Chris Minns lays out policy priorities

New South Wales Premier-elect Chris Minns says a grassroots campaign - and a connection with voters on key issues – are the reasons for the Labor party's success in the state election.





After 12 years in opposition, New South Wales has returned to power. Mr Minns says he is aware voters will be looking for results - and he plans to deliver.





The day after the election, Mr Minns was out and about in his electorate of Kogarah [[in southern Sydney]] to reassure voters of his intention to deliver on his election promises.





He says he plans to run things differently as the 47th premier of New South Wales.





"We know that we've got an awesome responsibility. We know that the challenges facing this incoming government will be huge. We think we're up to those challenges. But we'll be judged on results and results alone."



Incoming NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks to the media during a press conference following election win. NSW Labor is preparing to form government for the first time in more than a decade after a definitive victory which shattered coalition hopes of a historic fourth term. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE The 43-year-old will become the state's new leader, after Labor won nine seats to achieve the minimum 47 seats required to form government.





Labor managed to clinch back key seats in Sydney's West, such as Parramatta and Penrith; as well as seats in regional News South Wales, like Monaro and the South Coast.





Some of the seats were won with swings bigger than 10 per cent [[in the seats of Bega, Camden and Castle Hill]].





A first-time premier, Mr Minns says he has a big policy agenda.





"Rebuilding essential services, particularly schools and hospitals and privatisation and its effect on an average families budget were massive issues in this election campaign and the voters of this state wanted immediate answers. Now, Labor is in a unique position to start changing policy initiatives and directions of the state in those key areas: being against privatisation and building up our skills and hospitals and those who work in them and we're not going to waste a day. The work starts today. And we're very serious and our message to the people of New South Wales is we're not taking an hour or a day off. We're here to work for you. We're thrilled with the responsibilities of office and now it's back to work for the people of New South Wales."





Mr Minns says the cabinet is already taking shape. Ryan Park will take the health portfolio, deputy leader Prue Car will take education, and Jo Haylen will oversee the state's bustling transport network.





Meanwhile, the search has begun for the new leader of the New South Wales Liberal party, after Dominic Perrottet announced he is stepping down





