‘World’s Largest Soccer Lesson’: Melbourne-based Punjabi family among those who broke Guinness World Record
Source: Supplied
Published 7 November 2019 at 1:37pm, updated 7 November 2019 at 1:58pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Over 800 people came together for the ‘World’s largest soccer lesson’ at Woodlea in Melbourne’s west last week. Click on the player to listen to the complete conversation with Mandeep Singh, who took part in the ‘lifetime opportunity’ along with his family to set this new Guinness World Record.
