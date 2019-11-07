SBS Punjabi

‘World’s Largest Soccer Lesson’: Melbourne-based Punjabi family among those who broke Guinness World Record

Tavnoor Singh

Source: Supplied

Published 7 November 2019 at 1:37pm, updated 7 November 2019 at 1:58pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Available in other languages

Over 800 people came together for the ‘World’s largest soccer lesson’ at Woodlea in Melbourne’s west last week. Click on the player to listen to the complete conversation with Mandeep Singh, who took part in the ‘lifetime opportunity’ along with his family to set this new Guinness World Record.

Available in other languages
 

Read full details in Punjabi - 

READ MORE

ਗਿੰਨੀਜ਼ ਵਰਲਡ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਹੈ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ



 

