Would you like to eat 'meat' grown in a laboratory?

Canadian pork and beef products were banned from China earlier last month after officials there said they found traces of a banned feed additive in a shipment.

Meat grown in laboratories looks, tastes and feels like real animal meat. Source: Pixabay / tomwieden

Published 11 July 2019 at 5:35pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

In a country as addicted to barbecues as Australia, the prospects for meat grown from cells in a laboratory don't seem strong. But lab-grown beef, poultry, pork and fish may be part of an answer to climate change and animal welfare. A report predicts that by 2040, cell-based meat will make up 35 per cent of meat consumed worldwide. This cultured meat is produced by extracting cells from a donor animal and growing those cells into raw meat. Supporters say cell-based protein is more sustainable than traditional meat because it doesn't require the land, water and crops needed to raise livestock, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

