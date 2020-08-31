SBS Punjabi

Year 12 students are concerned about exam results amid pandemic

E-learning education facilities for home schooling

Person working on an online study website. Source: Getty Image

Published 1 September 2020 at 9:22am, updated 30 September 2020 at 1:38pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by MP Singh
With under three months to go, year 12 students now have their sights set on their last major hurdle - exams. In Victoria each student will be given special consideration of disadvantage due to COVID-19 and their grades adjusted accordingly. But while the government says it will make results fairer, some students are concerned it could do the opposite.

It’s a concern growing among the Victorian year 12 cohort - who believe attempting to quantify the effects of the pandemic may lead to unfair results in the Tertiary admission ranking or ATAR.

Students will be assessed on a sliding scale of special consideration and given a rating representing a level of disadvantage because of coronavirus.

Students will also be expected to reach out to their teachers to let them know of any particular challenges they've faced.

Year 12 student from Croydon Hills in Melbourne’s East, Tim Whitehead says he's unsure how they’ll be able to fairly assess students given how different everyone’s experience has been

“It worries us that we're not going to be adequately compensated for the differences in the learning, and even within Victoria, with regional schools that could still go and metro schools that can't. It's really unfair, the inequalities which are going to happen between students.”

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

