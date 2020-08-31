Year 12 students are concerned about exam results amid pandemic

It’s a concern growing among the Victorian year 12 cohort - who believe attempting to quantify the effects of the pandemic may lead to unfair results in the Tertiary admission ranking or ATAR.





Students will be assessed on a sliding scale of special consideration and given a rating representing a level of disadvantage because of coronavirus.





Students will also be expected to reach out to their teachers to let them know of any particular challenges they've faced.





Year 12 student from Croydon Hills in Melbourne’s East, Tim Whitehead says he's unsure how they’ll be able to fairly assess students given how different everyone’s experience has been





“It worries us that we're not going to be adequately compensated for the differences in the learning, and even within Victoria, with regional schools that could still go and metro schools that can't. It's really unfair, the inequalities which are going to happen between students.”





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus









