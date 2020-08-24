COVID-19 vaccine developers promise not to cut corners

Concerns are being raised about the safety of a coronavirus vaccine, if and when one becomes available. A vaccine being trialled by Oxford University has emerged as one of the most likely contenders.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not ruled out enforcing new measures to immunise Australians against COVID-19, similar to the "no jab, no play" policy for children.





The Australian Medical Association is confident there will be a rush to obtain the vaccine once it's available. But AMA President Omar Khorshid warns there could be risks to fast-tracking vaccines, which usually take years to develop.





The challenge with COVID is how to get a safe vaccine out all over the world to seven billion people in a fast-tracked way and make sure it's safe. There will have to be some abbreviations to that process, that means that the long-term safety won't be as sure as normal.





